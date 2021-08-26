Home F1 Alpine confirms Alonso to stay for 2022 season Alonso will race alongside French teammate Esteban Ocon for a second term following his new deal. Reuters 26 August, 2021 13:54 IST Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso. (FILE PHOTO) - Getty Images Reuters 26 August, 2021 13:54 IST Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso will stay at the Alpine F1 team for the 2022 season, the team announced on Thursday.Alonso will race alongside French teammate Esteban Ocon for a second term following his new deal. Read more stories on F1. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :