GOF1 Show at Austrian Grand Prix: Leclerc wins with Verstappen and Hamilton on podium

Charles Leclerc made a comeback after a late throttle scare to win the Austrian Grand Prix, closing in behind Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen.

The defending champion, Verstappen finished second while Mercedes’ seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton came third for the third race in a row.

Verstappen’s team mate Sergio Perez, who had been second overall, retired with a damaged car after a first lap collision with Mercedes’ George Russell.

With seasoned Champions struggling to get back to their stride, it will be interesting to see who finds a comprehensive lead in the Championship race, that has been full of unexpected turns throughout the decade.

To discuss the same, Formula One analyst and journalist Matthew Marsh will be live streaming the GOF1 Show.

Marsh is a former professional racer who won the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia in 2004 and was the first driver to represent Hong Kong in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

After retiring from racing, Marsh has been involved with several media projects, including with Fox Sports and has decided to begin another project - the GOF1 show, which involves interactions after every F1 race with professionals in the sport -- through interviews and real time questions from viewers.

There will also be with insights from former F1 driver Alex Yoong after the race.

Watch the race review and discussions during and after the race below, scheduled on July 11 from 7:30 pm IST: