GOF1 Show with Matthew Marsh: Sainz earns maiden pole at British Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz earned his maiden pole position when he edged defending champion Max Verstappen in an exciting qualifying session for the British Grand Prix.

The Spaniard clocked a best lap of one minute and 40.983 seconds to beat the Red Bull driver by 0.072 seconds in the closing minute of a tense run in challenging conditions.

It was the seventh pole in 10 races for Ferrari this season, with Sainz's teammate Charles Leclerc grabbing the first six. He (Leclerc) will start from third at Silverstone while seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes will start at fifth.

With seasoned Champions struggling to get back to their stride, it will be interesting to see who finds a comprehensive lead in the Championship race, that has been full of unexpected turns throughout the decade.

To discuss the same, Formula One analyst and journalist Matthew Marsh will be live streaming the GOF1 Show.

Marsh is a former professional racer who won the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia in 2004 and was the first driver to represent Hong Kong in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

After retiring from racing, Marsh has been involved with several media projects, including with Fox Sports and has decided to begin another project - the GOF1 show, which involves interactions after every F1 race with professionals in the sport -- through interviews and real time questions from viewers.

This time the show will feature interviews with F1 journalists Olav Mol, Abhishek Takle, and Adam Stern will provide more insights into the latest developments in the sport. There will also be with insights from former F1 driver Alex Yoong after the race.

Watch the race review and discussions during and after the race below, scheduled tonight from 10:00 pm IST: