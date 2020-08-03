Home F1 Four held after British GP climate action protest Northamptonshire Police and Silverstone circuit said the four were detained by security inside the venue perimeter and investigation in underway. Reuters SILVERSTONE 03 August, 2020 08:34 IST The race at Silverstone was closed to spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. - REUTERS Reuters SILVERSTONE 03 August, 2020 08:34 IST Police said they arrested four people on Sunday after protesters displayed a banner for climate action group Extinction Rebellion during the British Formula One Grand Prix.Northamptonshire Police and Silverstone circuit said the four were detained by security inside the venue perimeter. “Officers are working closely with Silverstone Circuit and conducting a full investigation,” they said.The race was closed to spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Extinction Rebellion UK posted a picture of the banner on Twitter and the words: “Today at the #BritishGP we sent a message: #ActNow this is a #ClimateEmergency and we're way off track.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos