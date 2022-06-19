Canadian GP: GOF1 Show with Matthew Marsh and commentator Bob Constanduros

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen returned to the pole position while his teammate Sergio Perez crashed out in wet Montreal ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Charles Leclerc, who had to take a penalty for the new engine will start from fourth while two-time champion Fernando Alonso made a stunning comeback to the top three, securing a second position to start the race from on Sunday.

This is just the second pole for Verstappen this season, who sits on top of the driver standings with 150 points -- 21 ahead of his teammtae Sergio Perez, who is second.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton showed signs of resurgence in Canada, clocking a time of 1:22:891 -- the fourth best in qualifying and his best start this season so far.

With seasoned Champions struggling to get back to their stride, it will be interseting to see who finds a comprehensive lead in the Championship race, that has been full of unexpected turns throughout the decade.

To discuss the same, Formula One analyst and journalist Matthew Marsh will be live streaming the GOF1 Show.

Marsh is a former professional racer who won the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia in 2004 and was the first driver to represent Hong Kong in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

After retiring from racing, Marsh has been involved with several media projects, including with Fox Sports and has decided to begin another project - the GOF1 show, which involves interactions after every F1 race with professionals in the sport -- through interviews and real time questions from viewers.

This time the special guest for the show will be legendary F1 trackside commentator, Bob Constanduros, remembered as the one who shouts, "Champaaaaagne" at the end of each F1 awarding ceremony.

There will also be with insights from former F1 driver Alex Yoong after the race.

Watch the race review and discussions during and after the race below, scheduled tonight from 7:30 pm IST: