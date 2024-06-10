MagazineBuy Print

Canadian Grand Prix promoter to investigate track invasion

“The promoter candidly admitted that the safety measures in place did not achieve the goal to prevent spectators from entering the track,” stewards said in a statement.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 15:18 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen completes Canadian Grand Prix race in Montreal.
Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen completes Canadian Grand Prix race in Montreal. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen completes Canadian Grand Prix race in Montreal. | Photo Credit: AP

The Canadian Grand Prix promoter said it would investigate and take action after spectators invaded the track before the end of Sunday’s Formula One race at Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Race stewards summoned representatives of Octane Racing Group after the breach.

“The promoter candidly admitted that the safety measures in place did not achieve the goal to prevent spectators from entering the track,” stewards said in a statement.

“They concurred with the FIA sporting delegate and the race director report and agreed that this was an unacceptable situation.”

“The promoter stated, in mitigation, that they would conduct a thorough investigation and take steps to remediate in time for the next event in Canada.”

Stewards found the promoter to be in breach of the FIA’s international sporting code and ordered a formal remediation plan should be presented to the Paris-based governing body by the end of September.

They also made clear that a significant financial penalty would be imposed if it happened again.

