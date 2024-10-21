US Grand Prix 2024: Circuit of the Americas fined nearly USD 550 thousand after fan invasion

The governing body for Formula 1 fined the organisers of the United States Grand Prix nearly USD 550,000 after a group of spectators invaded the track at the Circuit of the Americas while cars were still finishing their cooldown lap following Sunday’s race.

The FIA said about 200 fans in the grandstand opposite pit lane climbed a fence, dropped about 6 feet, then cleared another fence and barrier to get to the track itself. Fans are allowed in the area for the postrace podium celebrations but only after all the cars are off the track.

Premature track invasions are considered serious safety violations.

Race officials fined the organisers for “failing to take reasonable measures, thus resulting in an unsafe situation.”

Track president Bobby Epstein said his staff “will review the video” but declined further comment.

The track must give the FIA by the end of the year a plan to prevent an invasion from happening again and a review of the entire track to identify and correct any areas where a similar violation could occur.

The FIA suspended about USD 378,000 (350,000 euros) of the fine until December 31, 2026, provided no other track invasion problems happen at COTA at the 2025 and 2026 grand prix.

The FIA also noted part of the fine was a suspended because it was the first time the track had a security breach.