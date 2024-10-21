MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Grand Prix 2024: Circuit of the Americas fined nearly USD 550 thousand after fan invasion

The FIA suspended about USD 378,000 (350,000 euros) of the fine until December 31, 2026, provided no other track invasion problems happen at COTA at the 2025 and 2026 grand prix.

Published : Oct 21, 2024 22:46 IST , AUSTIN, TEXAS - 1 MIN READ

AP
Fans storm the race track at the end of the Formula One US Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday.
Fans storm the race track at the end of the Formula One US Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Fans storm the race track at the end of the Formula One US Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The governing body for Formula 1 fined the organisers of the United States Grand Prix nearly USD 550,000 after a group of spectators invaded the track at the Circuit of the Americas while cars were still finishing their cooldown lap following Sunday’s race.

The FIA said about 200 fans in the grandstand opposite pit lane climbed a fence, dropped about 6 feet, then cleared another fence and barrier to get to the track itself. Fans are allowed in the area for the postrace podium celebrations but only after all the cars are off the track.

Premature track invasions are considered serious safety violations.

Race officials fined the organisers for “failing to take reasonable measures, thus resulting in an unsafe situation.”

READ | F1 Driver’s Championship 2024: Verstappen on top, Norris second with five races left in the season

Track president Bobby Epstein said his staff “will review the video” but declined further comment.

The track must give the FIA by the end of the year a plan to prevent an invasion from happening again and a review of the entire track to identify and correct any areas where a similar violation could occur.

The FIA suspended about USD 378,000 (350,000 euros) of the fine until December 31, 2026, provided no other track invasion problems happen at COTA at the 2025 and 2026 grand prix.

The FIA also noted part of the fine was a suspended because it was the first time the track had a security breach.

Related Topics

Formula One /

US Grand Prix

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC climbs to second in table after beating Hyderabad 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  2. National Women’s Inter-departmental Championships: RSPB reclaims crown with a 3-1 win over IOCL
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. No Arda Guler joy for Juventus fans as social media account hacked
    Reuters
  4. Champions League 2024-25: Emery wants to ‘break barriers’ at transformed Aston Villa
    AFP
  5. India A squad for Australia tour: Full list of players, venues and dates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. US Grand Prix 2024: Circuit of the Americas fined nearly USD 550 thousand after fan invasion
    AP
  2. F1 Constructor Standings 2024: McLaren on top, Red Bull, Ferrari battle for second spot with five races to go
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1 Driver’s Championship 2024: Verstappen on top, Norris second with five races left in the season
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1: George Russell to start United States GP from pitlane after qualifying crash
    Reuters
  5. F1: FIA says case is closed on Red Bull ride-height device
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC climbs to second in table after beating Hyderabad 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  2. National Women’s Inter-departmental Championships: RSPB reclaims crown with a 3-1 win over IOCL
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. No Arda Guler joy for Juventus fans as social media account hacked
    Reuters
  4. Champions League 2024-25: Emery wants to ‘break barriers’ at transformed Aston Villa
    AFP
  5. India A squad for Australia tour: Full list of players, venues and dates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment