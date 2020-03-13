Australian GP likely to be postponed due to coronavirus

The season-opening Australian Grand Prix is increasingly likely to be called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, a source suggested to AFP on Thursday.

“The majority but not all of the stakeholders are in favour of this option,” the source said.

A crisis meeting was held to discuss whether Sunday's race in Melbourne should go ahead between the race organisers, the FIA, teams and Formula One promoters.

Most agreed that the first leg of the 2020 season should not be staged.

The race was thrown into chaos earlier in the day when McLaren pulled out when one of its team members tested positive for the virus.

READ | Mclaren withdraws from Australian GP after member tests positive for coronavirus

The employee was among eight Formula One personnel who went into isolation after showing flu-like symptoms typical of the virus this week in Melbourne.

The other seven -- including four from the Haas team -- all returned negative results, organisers said.

Until any official confirmation is made the first free practice session is due to start at 1200 local time (0100 GMT) Friday.