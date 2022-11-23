F1

Ricciardo returns to Red Bull as test and third driver

Ricciardo raced for Red Bull from 2014 to the end of 2018 after two years at sister team Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) and returns from McLaren.

Reuters
LONDON 23 November, 2022 18:48 IST
LONDON 23 November, 2022 18:48 IST
Ricciardo was teammate to now double world champion Max Verstappen in his previous stint at Red Bull.

Ricciardo was teammate to now double world champion Max Verstappen in his previous stint at Red Bull. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ricciardo raced for Red Bull from 2014 to the end of 2018 after two years at sister team Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) and returns from McLaren.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo will be Red Bull’s test and third driver next season, the Formula One world champion said on Wednesday.

Ricciardo raced for Red Bull from 2014 to the end of 2018 after two years at sister team Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) and returns from McLaren, where he struggled to match teammate Lando Norris.

“I’m truly excited to be coming back home to Oracle Red Bull Racing as their third driver in 2023,” the eight-time race winner said in a statement.

“The ability to contribute to and be surrounded by the best team in F1 is hugely appealing, whilst also giving me some time to recharge and refocus.”

Ricciardo, who was teammate to now double world champion Max Verstappen in his previous stint at Red Bull, will support the team with simulator work, testing and commercial activities.

“It is great to bring Daniel back into the Red Bull family. He has enormous talent and such a brilliant character; I know the whole factory is excited to be welcoming him home,” said team boss Christian Horner.

Read more stories on F1.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Danke Seb - Sebastian Vettel bids farewell to F1 after fabled career

Explained: What Audi joining Formula One means?

F1 2022 season so far: How have teammates fared against each other?

Slide shows

In pictures: Zhou Guanyu's horrifying crash in the opening lap of the British Grand Prix

In pictures: 2020 Austrian Grand Prix

Remembering Niki Lauda: 5 moments from a stellar career

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us