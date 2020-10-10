Home F1 Super sub Hulkenberg replaces unwell Stroll for Eifel GP Nico Hulkenberg finished 20th in qualifying for Racing Point at the Neurburgring, while teammate Sergio Perez managed ninth place. Reuters 10 October, 2020 21:24 IST Nico Hulkenberg seen at qualifying ahead of the F1 Eifel Grand Prix at Nuerburgring, Germany on Saturday. - Getty Images Reuters 10 October, 2020 21:24 IST Nico Hulkenberg replaced unwell Canadian Lance Stroll at this weekend's Eifel Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring, the Racing Point Formula One team said on Saturday.The experienced German stood in twice for Stroll's team mate Sergio Perez at Silverstone in August after the Mexican tested positive for COVID-19."Back to #hulkenback," Hulkenberg posted on Twitter over a photograph of his paddock pass. back to #hulkenback @RacingPointF1 @F1 pic.twitter.com/WvLsYW54Xf— Nico Hülkenberg (@HulkHulkenberg) October 10, 2020 Hulkenberg finished 20th in qualifying for Racing Point at the Neurburgring, while teammate Sergio Perez managed ninth place. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos