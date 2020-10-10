Super sub Hulkenberg replaces unwell Stroll for Eifel GP

Nico Hulkenberg replaced unwell Canadian Lance Stroll at this weekend's Eifel Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring, the Racing Point Formula One team said on Saturday.

The experienced German stood in twice for Stroll's team mate Sergio Perez at Silverstone in August after the Mexican tested positive for COVID-19.

"Back to #hulkenback," Hulkenberg posted on Twitter over a photograph of his paddock pass.





Hulkenberg finished 20th in qualifying for Racing Point at the Neurburgring, while teammate Sergio Perez managed ninth place.