F1

F1: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to take place without spectators

This weekend's Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix at Imola will be held behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said.

Reuters
28 October, 2020 21:40 IST

The race weekend, condensed into two days from the usual three, will be the third race in Italy this season.   -  Getty Images

Reuters
28 October, 2020 21:40 IST

This weekend's Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix at Imola will be held behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday.

Promoters had previously been given permission for more than 13,000 spectators a day but issued a statement on the circuit website.

“The government has banned our fans and we are very disappointed for that,” motorsport.com quoted Imola boss Uberto Selvatico Estense as saying.

Italy announced new measures on Sunday to try to halt a rapid resurgence in the coronavirus.

Read: Pierre Gasly staying at AlphaTauri in 2021  

The race weekend, without Friday practice and condensed into two days from the usual three, will be the third race in Italy this season and 13th round of the championship.

Mercedes can secure a seventh successive constructors' title on Sunday.

Imola last hosted a Formula One race in 2006, when it was designated the San Marino Grand Prix, but has been restored to a patched-up calendar after other races were cancelled due to the new coronavirus.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

 IPL today: All you need to know

  Dugout videos