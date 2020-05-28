Home F1 Coronavirus: Formula One approves cost-cutting measures for 2021 Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA has approved Formula One's cost-cutting proposals with 2021 season's budget cap lowered to to $145m. Dejan Kalinic 28 May, 2020 11:31 IST Teams finishing lower in the constructors' championship, will be allowed to use more wind tunnel timo to develop their car the following year. - Charles Coates/Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 28 May, 2020 11:31 IST Formula One's cost-cutting measures have been approved by the FIA amid the coronavirus pandemic.After a vote of the World Motor Sport Council on Wednesday, the cost cap for 2021 will be lowered from $175million per year to $145m, "with further reductions in the following years".The 2020 F1 season is yet to get underway due to COVID-19, which has killed more than 356,000 people worldwide.Also agreed on Wednesday was that the lower a team finishes in the constructors' championship, the more wind tunnel time they will be allowed to use to develop their car the following year.The FIA also approved a measure to limit downforce on the 2021 cars.Other changes include:- Several components, including the chassis and gearbox, have been frozen between this year and 2021, with a token system allowed for a very limited number of changes including McLaren's switch to Mercedes power.- A limitation on the number of upgrades a power unit manufacturer can make over a season, beginning in 2021.- A minimum weight increase of 3kg to 749kg, from next year.- Provisions made for "open" and "closed" events this year amid COVID-19 with mass gatherings banned in several countries. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos