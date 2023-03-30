F1

‘No miracles’ from Ferrari in Australia: Leclerc

The 25-year-old clocked a commanding victory at Albert Park in 2022, leading from start to finish, having also won the season opener at Bahrain to be the early championship leader.

AFP
30 March, 2023 17:29 IST
Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari looks on in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 30, 2023.

Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari looks on in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Charles Leclerc cautioned Thursday against expecting any “miracles” from Ferrari at the Australian Grand Prix, in stark contrast to last year when he was the runaway winner.

But it is a different scenario this time as Ferrari struggles with power and reliability issues.

“Yeah, good memories, but looking at this year, we are not coming into this race in the same situation as we were last year,” Leclerc admitted.

Australian F1 chief keen on night race

“I think clearly our performance is not as good as last year, but we are working massively to try and come back to the front,” he continued.

“I don’t think there will be any miracles for this weekend, but after that, we’ve got three weeks break (before Azerbaijan), and we will try to use it in the best way possible in order to bring upgrades as quickly as possible on the car.”

Ferrari was not only comprehensively beaten by both Red Bulls in Saudi Arabia two weeks ago but also outpaced by Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Mercedes.

It left Leclerc - who started with a 10-place grid penalty -- and teammate Carlos Sainz disappointed.

While Ferrari has been competitive in qualifying, it has been unable to convert the form to race day, an issue that has frustrated Leclerc.

“I think that in qualifying we’ve been quite good since the beginning of the season. Where we need to focus on is the race, where our car is extremely ‘peaky’,” he said.

“When all the conditions are right, we seem to be able to extract the performance out of our package.

“But whenever the conditions are changing a little bit with a heavier car when you see a little bit more the limitations of the car, that’s where you struggle, so we are trying to focus on that.

“I do believe we will be quite close in qualifying (in Melbourne). I hope so, but I think the picture in the race will be quite similar (to previous grands prix,” he added.

