Red Bull was found guiltly of a ‘minor’ breach of the Formula One budget cap, the FIA said on Monday.

Red Bull overshot the cap of $145 million during the 2021 season by five less than five percent, or $7.25 million.

Both Red Bull and Aston Martin were guilty of breaching the ceiling.

FIA, the governing body of motor sport, is yet to determine the course of action.

More to follow...