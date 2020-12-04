Home F1 F1: Ferrari's chassis engineering head Resta moves to Haas for 2021 Formula One team Haas has roped in Ferrari's chassis engineering head Simeone Rest for the 2021 season. Reuters 04 December, 2020 20:19 IST Drivers Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher will be the other additions to Haas for the next season. (Representative Image) - REUTERS Reuters 04 December, 2020 20:19 IST Chassis engineering head Simone Resta is moving from Ferrari to the Haas Formula One team in a strengthening of technical ties after the U.S.-owned team signed Mick Schumacher for next season.Schumacher, son of seven times world champion and Ferrari great Michael, is a Ferrari Academy driver and Haas use the Italian's manufacturer's engines. F1 rookie Mick Schumacher can count on Vettel for advice Ferrari said in a statement that Resta was highly-rated and would have an important role in strengthening Haas's technical department.Haas are ninth of the 10 teams and have scored just three points in 15 races this season.Their other driver for 2021 is Russian Nikita Mazepin in an all-new rookie lineup. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos