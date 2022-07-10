F1

F1 investigating racist, sexist and homophobic abuse among Austria GP fans

F1 has confirmed it is investigating claims that minority groups at this weekend’s event in Spielberg have been targeted by bigoted attacks.

10 July, 2022 17:43 IST
The Austrian Grand Prix has stood out on the calendar for its raucous atmosphere since its return in 2014. 

The Austrian Grand Prix has stood out on the calendar for its raucous atmosphere since its return in 2014.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Formula One says it will discuss the “unacceptable” behaviour of some abusive fans at the Austrian Grand Prix with the race promoter.

F1 said before Sunday's race that it received reports from other fans who said they were reportedly subjected to slurs and abusive comments.

“We have been made aware of reports that some fans have been subject to completely unacceptable comments by others at the Austrian Grand Prix,” F1 said in a statement. “We take these matters very seriously, have raised them with the promoter and event security, and will be speaking to those who reported the incidents.”

The Red Bull Ring in Spielberg has been sold out, with 300,000 fans attending over three days.

F1 said the abusive behaviour of some fans “is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

