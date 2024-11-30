 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Qatar Grand Prix 2024: Oscar Piastri wins sprint race, Lando Norris finishes second as McLaren eyes constructors’ title

McLaren will win the constructors’ championship under the Lusail floodlights on Sunday night if it scores 15 points more than Ferrari - the equivalent of another one-two.

Published : Nov 30, 2024 20:26 IST , Doha - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Mclaren’s Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris celebrate after the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix.
Mclaren’s Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris celebrate after the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Mclaren’s Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris celebrate after the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lando Norris ignored team orders and gifted Oscar Piastri victory at the line in the Qatar Grand Prix sprint on Saturday as McLaren took another stride towards a first Formula One constructors’ title in 26 years.

The team’s lead over Ferrari, who had Carlos Sainz finish fourth and Charles Leclerc fifth, stretched to 30 points with 88 still to be won from Sunday’s race and the final round in Abu Dhabi next weekend.

McLaren will win the championship under the Lusail floodlights on Sunday night if it scores 15 points more than Ferrari -- the equivalent of another one-two.

George Russell was third for Mercedes in the 19-lap race with teammate Lewis Hamilton sixth, Nico Hulkenberg seventh for Haas and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen taking the final point a week after securing his fourth successive drivers’ title.

The risky swap at the chequered flag, despite the team telling Norris to hold position with Russell close behind, was pay back for Piastri who gifted Norris a sprint victory in Brazil.

The Briton was still fighting for the championship at the time but Verstappen ended that battle in Las Vegas last Saturday.

Just 1.3 seconds divided the top four at the finish, with Australian Piastri crossing the line a mere 0.136 ahead of his teammate to take his second successive Qatar sprint win.

ALSO READ | Estonia’s Aron replaces Doohan as Alpine F1 reserve

“It was probably a bit closer than I was wanting but I planned to do it since Brazil,” Norris said of the swap.

“It’s just what I thought was best. It’s probably a little bit sketchy. The team told me not to do it but I thought I could get away with it, and we did. Honestly, I don’t mind. I’m not here to win sprint races, I’m here to win (grand prix) races and a championship, but that’s not gone to plan,” he added.

The Briton led from pole position while Piastri passed Russell for second at turn two on the opening lap, a crucial move that then put him in a position to take the victory.

Norris kept Piastri in his slipstream, easing off to ensure the Australian stayed in DRS range to allow him to defend against Russell down the straight.

“It was about defence for the whole race. I had a good start and good turn-one but didn’t quite have the pace. I think I killed the front (tyre) a bit early on,” said the Australian.

“I was struggling a bit for the rest of the sprint but some great teamwork. Without that help, it would have been a much more difficult sprint,” he added.

Hamilton went from 10th on the grid to fifth, while Verstappen dropped to ninth, but Mercedes’ seven times world champion was unable to keep Leclerc behind him with six laps to go after the earlier overtake.

Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez started from the pitlane and the Mexican then suffered the indignity of being passed at the exit by Williams’ Argentine rookie Franco Colapinto.

Related Topics

F1 /

Lando Norris /

Oscar Piastri /

McLaren /

Qatar Grand Prix

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score PKL 2024: Patna Pirates climbs to third spot after 54-29 win over Bengaluru Bulls; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans in action
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: MBSG 0-0 CFC; Second half underway as deadlock remains
    Team Sportstar
  3. Qatar Grand Prix 2024: Oscar Piastri wins sprint race, Lando Norris finishes second as McLaren eyes constructors’ title
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 30: Pranavi Urs tied in third place after round two in Malaga
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK, U19 Asia Cup 2024: India loses to Pakistan by 43 runs in tournament opener
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Qatar Grand Prix 2024: Oscar Piastri wins sprint race, Lando Norris finishes second as McLaren eyes constructors’ title
    Reuters
  2. Estonia’s Aron replaces Doohan as Alpine F1 reserve
    Reuters
  3. F1: Tsunoda ready for a bigger and faster team, says RB boss
    Reuters
  4. Qatar Grand Prix 2024: Norris takes pole, Verstappen sixth for sprint; McLaren leads championship
    Reuters
  5. Qatar Grand Prix 2024: F1 focus shifts to Lusail as McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull fight for constructors’ title
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score PKL 2024: Patna Pirates climbs to third spot after 54-29 win over Bengaluru Bulls; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans in action
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: MBSG 0-0 CFC; Second half underway as deadlock remains
    Team Sportstar
  3. Qatar Grand Prix 2024: Oscar Piastri wins sprint race, Lando Norris finishes second as McLaren eyes constructors’ title
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 30: Pranavi Urs tied in third place after round two in Malaga
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK, U19 Asia Cup 2024: India loses to Pakistan by 43 runs in tournament opener
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment