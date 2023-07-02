Stewards reject McLaren’s Canadian GP review request about Norris’ penalty

Formula One stewards rejected on Sunday McLaren’s request for a review of the Canadian Grand Prix penalty that cost Lando Norris points in Montreal.
The stewards said at the Austrian Grand Prix that they turned down the petition because there was no significant, new and relevant element that was unavailable to McLaren at the time of the decision.
Norris was given a five second penalty for ‘unsportsmanlike behaviour’ when the safety car was deployed by slowing more than usual to avoid a ‘double stack’ delay when he pitted behind Australian team mate Oscar Piastri.
The Briton, who dropped from ninth to 13th, said at the time that the punishment made no sense to him.
McLaren presented four issues that they felt met the criteria for a review but the stewards ruled that while all were significant they were either not new or not relevant.
