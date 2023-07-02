MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Stewards reject McLaren’s Canadian GP review request about Norris’ penalty

Lando Norris was given a five second penalty for ‘unsportsmanlike behaviour’ when the safety car was deployed by slowing more than usual at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Published : Jul 02, 2023 18:07 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Norris, who dropped from ninth to 13th, said at the time that the punishment made no sense to him.
Norris, who dropped from ninth to 13th, said at the time that the punishment made no sense to him. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Norris, who dropped from ninth to 13th, said at the time that the punishment made no sense to him. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Formula One stewards rejected on Sunday McLaren’s request for a review of the Canadian Grand Prix penalty that cost Lando Norris points in Montreal.

The stewards said at the Austrian Grand Prix that they turned down the petition because there was no significant, new and relevant element that was unavailable to McLaren at the time of the decision.

ALSO READ: Austria’s Formula One deal extended to 2030

Norris was given a five second penalty for ‘unsportsmanlike behaviour’ when the safety car was deployed by slowing more than usual to avoid a ‘double stack’ delay when he pitted behind Australian team mate Oscar Piastri.

The Briton, who dropped from ninth to 13th, said at the time that the punishment made no sense to him.

McLaren presented four issues that they felt met the criteria for a review but the stewards ruled that while all were significant they were either not new or not relevant.

Related stories

Latest on Sportstar

  1. From Billie Jean King to Elena Rybakina: Wimbledon women’s singles champions in Open era
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023 Preview: Swiatek faces Sabalenka, Rybakina challenge in pursuit of maiden title
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Wimbledon 2023 men’s draw: Alcaraz vs Rune, Djokovic vs Rublev amongst projected last-eight clashes
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023 women’s draw: Swiatek vs Gauff, Rybakina vs Jabeur amongst projected quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. WTA evaluating ‘challenging’ issue of tennis in Saudi Arabia
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Stewards reject McLaren’s Canadian GP review request about Norris’ penalty
    Reuters
  2. Austrian GP: I haven’t lost it, says Perez after sprint second
    Reuters
  3. Governing body FIA agrees to hear McLaren’s request to review Norris penalty
    AP
  4. Max Verstappen wins Austrian Grand Prix sprint race
    Reuters
  5. Austrian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two on Sprint grid
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. From Billie Jean King to Elena Rybakina: Wimbledon women’s singles champions in Open era
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023 Preview: Swiatek faces Sabalenka, Rybakina challenge in pursuit of maiden title
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Wimbledon 2023 men’s draw: Alcaraz vs Rune, Djokovic vs Rublev amongst projected last-eight clashes
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023 women’s draw: Swiatek vs Gauff, Rybakina vs Jabeur amongst projected quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. WTA evaluating ‘challenging’ issue of tennis in Saudi Arabia
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment