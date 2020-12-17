Home F1 F1: Williams names Capito as CEO, confirms Roberts as principal Formula One team Williams has announced appointment of Jost Capito as CEO and confirmed Simon Roberts as the team principal. Reuters 17 December, 2020 21:12 IST Jost Capito was previously the CEO of McLaren Racing in 2016. - getty images Reuters 17 December, 2020 21:12 IST The Williams Formula One team appointed Jost Capito as chief executive on Thursday with acting principal Simon Roberts confirmed in his role.The former champion, now owned by U.S.-based Dorilton Capital, said Capito will start work on February 1 with Roberts reporting to him.Capito was appointed chief executive of McLaren Racing in 2016 but left in 2017 and returned to Volkswagen, where he headed the company's performance car department after a previous stint as motorsport director. Brazilian GP stays in Sao Paulo until 2025 Volkswagen announced this month it was ceasing all its factory motorsport activities.Roberts had been acting principal since September, after the founding Williams family sold the team, taking over the role from Claire Williams.Mercedes-powered Williams finished the 2020 season in last place and without scoring a point. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos