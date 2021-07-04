Formula One: Verstappen wins Austrian GP, Hamilton finishes 4th

Red Bull's relentless Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, to increase his lead in the Formula One driver's standings.

This was Verstappen's fifth race win of the season to take his points tally to 182, 30 ahead of second-placed Lewis Hamilton, who finished fourth in Speilberg.

Mercedes' Valterri Bottas and Mclaren's Lando Norris finished second and third to make up the podium.

More to follow...