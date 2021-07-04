Home F1 Formula One: Verstappen wins Austrian GP, Hamilton finishes 4th Mercedes' Valterri Bottas and Mclaren's Lando Norris finished second and third to make up the podium. Team Sportstar SPIELBERG 04 July, 2021 19:57 IST Red Bull's Max Verstappen during the the Austrian GP race. - REUTERS Team Sportstar SPIELBERG 04 July, 2021 19:57 IST Red Bull's relentless Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, to increase his lead in the Formula One driver's standings.This was Verstappen's fifth race win of the season to take his points tally to 182, 30 ahead of second-placed Lewis Hamilton, who finished fourth in Speilberg.Mercedes' Valterri Bottas and Mclaren's Lando Norris finished second and third to make up the podium.More to follow... Read more stories on F1. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :