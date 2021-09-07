F1

Gasly and Tsunoda confirmed at AlphaTauri for 2022

Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda will continue to race for AlphaTauri in Formula One next season, the Red Bull-owned team said on Tuesday.

Reuters
07 September, 2021 12:28 IST

Pierre Gasly in action at the Netherlands Grand Prix on Sunday.(File photo)   -  REUTERS

Reuters
07 September, 2021 12:28 IST

Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda will continue to race for AlphaTauri in Formula One next season, the Red Bull-owned team said on Tuesday.

French driver Gasly won the team's home Italian Grand Prix at Monza last year and finished fourth in the Netherlands last weekend.

ALSO READ | Lewis Hamilton hails Valtteri Bottas as his best team mate

Honda-backed Japanese rookie Tsunoda scored points in his debut in Bahrain in March.

"This year we have seen that the positive relationship between the two, made of a competitiveness on track and a friendship off track, has proven effective for the team," said team boss Franz Tost in a statement.

Read more stories on F1.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App