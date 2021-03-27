Home F1 Verstappen puts Red Bull on pole in Bahrain It was the first time in the sport's V6 turbo hybrid era that began in 2013 that Mercedes had not taken pole for the first race. Reuters 27 March, 2021 21:49 IST Max Verstappen celebrates after claiming pole position at the Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday-GETTY IMAGES Reuters 27 March, 2021 21:49 IST Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for Formula One's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday, with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton alongside on the front row for Mercedes.It was the first time in the sport's V6 turbo hybrid era that began in 2013 that Mercedes, winners of the drivers' and constructors' championships for the past seven years, had not taken pole for the first race. TOP TEN: END OF Q3 1 VER 2 HAM3 BOT4 LEC5 GAS6 RIC7 NOR8 SAI9 ALO10 STR#BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/gwinrytgFv— Formula 1 (@F1) March 27, 2021 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.