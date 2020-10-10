Home F1 Bottas pips Hamilton to Eifel Grand Prix pole Valtteri Bottas took pole position for the Eifel Grand Prix with Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton alongside on the front row of the grid. Reuters 10 October, 2020 20:12 IST Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in action during the qualifying of Eifel Grand Prix. - Reuters Photo Reuters 10 October, 2020 20:12 IST Valtteri Bottas took pole position for the Eifel Grand Prix on Saturday with Mercedes teammate and Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton alongside on the front row of the grid at the Nuerburgring.Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who had been on provisional pole after the first flying laps of the final session at the German circuit, qualified in third place with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc fourth.Bottas's pole was his third of 2020 and an 11th in 11 races this season for Mercedes. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos