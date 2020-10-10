F1

Bottas pips Hamilton to Eifel Grand Prix pole

10 October, 2020 20:12 IST

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in action during the qualifying of Eifel Grand Prix.   -  Reuters Photo

Valtteri Bottas took pole position for the Eifel Grand Prix on Saturday with Mercedes teammate and Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton alongside on the front row of the grid at the Nuerburgring.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who had been on provisional pole after the first flying laps of the final session at the German circuit, qualified in third place with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc fourth.

Bottas's pole was his third of 2020 and an 11th in 11 races this season for Mercedes.

