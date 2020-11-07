Home F1 Formula One's support series revise schedules to cut costs Formula Two and Formula Three, support series for Formula One, will no longer feature on the same weekends next season as part of a cost-cutting move after a year battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Reuters London 07 November, 2020 11:27 IST The Formula One's support series, Formula Two and Formula Three, will no longer feature on the same weekends. - Getty Images Reuters London 07 November, 2020 11:27 IST Formula Two and Formula Three, support series for Formula One, will no longer feature on the same weekends next season as part of a cost-cutting move after a year battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Friday.The two series will expand to three races per weekend, rather than two at present, but with a presence at fewer events.RELATED| F1 eases off on Miami race but remains 'actively engaged' Formula Two will feature at eight of the grand prix weekends, instead of a current 12, and Formula Three will have seven. Formula One has yet to publish a 2021 calendar but could stretch to a record 23 rounds.Formula Two said no new car would be introduced for the next three-year cycle from 2021 and the costs of freight and engine leasing will be significantly lower.RELATED| Saudi Arabia to host Formula One night race in 2021 Mick Schumacher, son of Ferrari great and seven-time Formula One champion Michael, is leading this year's F2 championship and is expected to move up to F1 with the US-owned Haas team. Australian Oscar Piastri has already won the F3 title. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos