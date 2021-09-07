Mercedes announces George Russell in 2022 driver line-up

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team on Tuesday confirmed George Russell has signed a "long-term contract" with the side and will become teammate to reigning seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, starting from the 2022 Formula One season.

This confirmation follows the news that Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo Racing next year, after five highly successful seasons with Mercedes. Bottas joined Mercedes in 2017 and has registered nine race wins, 54 podiums and 17 pole positions to date. He has played a pivotal role in Mercedes winning four Constructors' World Championships since 2017, and his partnership with Hamilton will be recorded as one of the most successful in the sport's history.



Bottas will be succeeded by 23-year-old Russell, who joined the Mercedes Young Driver Programme in 2017. Russell won that season's GP3 Series championship, and became FIA Formula 2 champion the following year, before graduating to Formula One with Williams in 2019.

More to follow...