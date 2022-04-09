GOF1 Show with Matthew Marsh: Australian GP review with Leclerc taking pole position

The Formula One 2022 season continues to surprise with Chrles Leclerc earning pole position in Australia and defending F1 champion Max Verstappen finishing second by 0.286 seconds.

Verstappen, having won the previous race, will look to continue his streak, starting second with teammate Sergio Perez just behind him.

Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, is having a rather disappointing beginning to the season, with a fifth position to start at, in Australia.

However, with just two races done, it will be difficult to make early calls on the Championship race, that has been full of unexpected turns and twists every week throughout the decade.

To discuss the same, Formula One analyst and journalist Matthew Marsh will be live streaming the GOF1 Show. Marsh is a former professional racer who won the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia in 2004 and was the first driver to represent Hong Kong in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

After retiring from racing, Marsh has been involved with several media projects, including with Fox Sports and has decided to begin another project - the GOF1 show, which involves interactions after every F1 race with professionals in the sport -- through interviews and real time questions from viewers.

This time the show has former F2 and F3 teams' principal Trevor Carlin as the special guest, with insights from former F1 driver Alex Yoong.

This week’s guests are Darren Heath and Frankie Mao. Darren is a multi awarded photographer specializing in Formula 1 based in New Zealand. Frankie Mao, on the other hand, is a Formula 1 journalist for Titan Media and is the editor of Motorsport.com China.

Watch the Video below after the race, scheduled from 1 pm IST: