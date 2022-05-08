GOF1 Show with Matthew Marsh: Miami GP review with LeClerc back on pole position

The Formula One 2022 season is heating up with Charles LeClerc snatching the pole position off the defending champion Max Verstappen for the Miami Grand Prix.

Verstappen will start third in the race, behind LeClerc and his teammate Carlos Sainz as Ferrari secured its first front row lockout since Mexico Grand Prix in 2019.

It was LeClerc's third pole this season and 12th of his career and leads the Championship race with 86 points, 27 more than Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, has shown signs of improvement, with the Engilsh driver going up eight spots from his last race -- at sixth.

With seasoned Champions struggling to get back to their stride, it will be interseting to see who finds a comprehensive lead in the Championship race, that has been full of unexpected turns throughout the decade.

To discuss the same, Formula One analyst and journalist Matthew Marsh will be live streaming the GOF1 Show. Marsh is a former professional racer who won the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia in 2004 and was the first driver to represent Hong Kong in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

After retiring from racing, Marsh has been involved with several media projects, including with Fox Sports and has decided to begin another project - the GOF1 show, which involves interactions after every F1 race with professionals in the sport -- through interviews and real time questions from viewers.

This time the special guests will be Juan Fossaroli, the face of F1 in Latin America, Hideki Noda, a former Formula 1 driver, and his daughter Juju Noda (W-Series driver).

Watch the Video below after the race, scheduled from 7:30 pm IST: