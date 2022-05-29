GOF1 Show with Matthew Marsh: LeClerc makes it three poles in a row at Monaco Grand Prix

Charles LeClerc has secured his third pole position in a row and his fifth in seven races with the lastest coming on home soil ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. LeClerc was overtaken by defending champion Max Verstappen in the previous race where the former had to retire with an engine problem.

This time around, the Ferrari driver is taking nor risks on a track where qualifying positions have remained crucial for podium finishes.

Verstappen, who sits on top of the driver standings, starts fourth. Only 10 times since 1950 has the Monaco GP seen a winner who has started beyong third.

LeClerc's teammate Carlos Sainz starts the second while Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez starts third.

Seven-time champion, Lewis Hamilton will start eigth with two-time champion Fernando Alonso finishing before him in his Alpine. Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel finished after Hamilton at ninth.

RELATED | Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying: Leclerc takes pole position

With seasoned Champions struggling to get back to their stride, it will be interseting to see who finds a comprehensive lead in the Championship race, that has been full of unexpected turns throughout the decade.

To discuss the same, Formula One analyst and journalist Matthew Marsh will be live streaming the GOF1 Show.

Marsh is a former professional racer who won the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia in 2004 and was the first driver to represent Hong Kong in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

ALSO READ | Ecclestone: Dropping Monaco would be a mistake for F1

After retiring from racing, Marsh has been involved with several media projects, including with Fox Sports and has decided to begin another project - the GOF1 show, which involves interactions after every F1 race with professionals in the sport -- through interviews and real time questions from viewers.

This time the special guest will be F1 columnist, commentator, and author Mark Gallagher joining live and there will also be a special segment with McLaren Development Driver Colton Herta.

Watch the video below after the race, scheduled tonight from 9:00 pm IST: