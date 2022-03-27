GOF1 Show with Mathhew Marsh: Saudi Arabian GP review after race happens despite safety concerns

The Formula One 2022 season got underway with the Bahrain Grand Prix and defending F1 champion Max Verstappen and seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton will look to bag top spot in the Saudi Arabian GP on Sunday.

Hamilton, having finished third last week, will look to climb up in a season where he has pledged to give his best before the season began.

The Championship race and its anthology has been one full of unexpected turns and twists every week and this season is expected to be a similar one.

To discuss the same, Formula One analyst and journalist Mathhew Marsh will be live streaming the GOF1 Show. Marsh is a former professional racer who won the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia in 2004 and was the first driver to represent Hong Kong in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

ALSO READ | Saudi Arabian GP: Mick Schumacher ruled out of race after heavy crash in qualifying

After retiring from racing, Marsh has been involved with several media projects, including with Fox Sports and has decided to begin another project - the GOF1 show, which involves interactions after every F1 race with professionals in the sport -- through interviews and real time questions from viewers.

This time the show has former F2 and F3 teams' principal Trevor Carlin as the special guest, with insights from former F1 driver Alex Yoong.

The Saudi Arabian GP, making its debut last year, saw Hamilton edge out rival Verstappen and get level with him in the Championship standings after the race. The race saw the two colliding mid-race and words were exchanges between them in the post-match conferences.

This time, with Hamilton having one podium finish to his name, this race is set to be another tight affair.

Watch the Video below after the race, scheduled from 1 am IST: