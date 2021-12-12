Abu Dhabi Grand Prix LIVE Updates, Formula 1 Finale: Hamilton vs Verstappen title showdown, Mazepin out after positive COVID-19 test

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

LIVE COMMENTARY

Stay tuned! The live coverage of the F1 race begins at 6:30 PM IST.

- 3:39 PM IST: May the best man win... They've arrived #HistoryAwaits #F1 pic.twitter.com/UQj9PjBXsV — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021

- 2:41PM IST: Mazepin out of Abu Dhabi GP after positive COVID-19 test

SIX STANDOUT MOMENTS FROM THE CHAMPIONSHIP

BLOWN TYRE AND BRAKE MAGIC

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku, June 6.



Verstappen, four points clear in the championship, was leading Mexican teammate Sergio Perez in a Red Bull one-two when a tyre blew on the main straight with five laps to go.



The race was halted with Hamilton set to cash in on his rival's misfortune.



Perez led away at the re-start with Hamilton second but accidentally engaging a 'brake magic' switch which sent him down an escape road. He finished 15th while Perez won.

British Grand Prix - Silverstone, July 18



Verstappen went 33 points clear after winning the first ever Saturday sprint, with Hamilton second. The pair then collided on Sunday's opening lap.



Verstappen went to hospital for precautionary checks while Hamilton collected a 10-second penalty for causing the collision but still won his home grand prix and slashed the lead to eight points.



The moment the gloves came off, relations between the two teams nosedived.

BOTTAS WRECKS VERSTAPPEN'S RACE

Hungarian Grand Prix - Budapest, August 1



Hamilton charged through from last to third to retake the overall lead from Verstappen, who finished 10th from second on the grid.



Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas wrecked Verstappen's race when he made a slow start and tagged McLaren's Lando Norris, who was in turn pitched into the Red Bull, bringing out red flags.



Hamilton led at the re-start but on the wrong tyres and had to pit a lap later, rejoining at the back.

Italian Grand Prix - Monza, September 12



Another sprint weekend, another collision between the two title rivals. Hamilton started fourth while Verstappen inherited pole after engine penalties sent sprint winner Bottas to the back.



Hamilton challenged Verstappen but was forced onto the run-off area at the second chicane. When Hamilton pitted, he came out alongside his rival on lap 26 and they went wheel-to-wheel before contact into the first chicane.



Verstappen's Red Bull ended up on top of Hamilton's Mercedes and both were out.

STEWARDS TAKE NO ACTION, HAMILTON LAST TO FIRST

Brazilian Grand Prix - Sao Paulo, November 14



Hamilton needed to win after Verstappen's wins in the U.S. and Mexico. The Briton led qualifying for Saturday's sprint but was sent to the back when his car's rear wing failed a technical inspection.



He fought back to fifth but an engine penalty dropped him to 10th for Sunday, a race he then won.



A key moment came when Verstappen forced Hamilton off and also went wide while defending the lead. Stewards took no action, a decision that set a precedent and produced incredulity at Mercedes.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Jeddah, December 5



Verstappen had his first title shot, while Hamilton chased a third win in a row. The Dutch driver was set for pole when he hit the wall at the final corner.



The race was twice stopped before the pair collided on lap 37 when Verstappen slowed suddenly in front of Hamilton after being told to hand back the lead.



Hamilton complained of being 'brake-tested' but then won with fastest lap to tie at the top.

PREVIEW

Lewis Hamilton will become either the first Formula One driver to win eight world championships or be dethroned by young nemesis Max Verstappen under the Abu Dhabi floodlights today.

Either a record will be set, one surely destined to be longer lasting than Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's seven between 1994-2004, or Hamilton's long reign will end in a generational shift.

For the first time since 1974, and only the second since the world championship started in 1950 -- although scoring systems have changed -- two title contenders go into the final round absolutely level on points.

Whatever the outcome, the showdown promises to be television rating gold.

Verstappen has won nine races to Hamilton's eight -- a key advantage that means the Briton must score while the Red Bull driver could even become champion during the race if his rival retires.

Otherwise, whoever finishes ahead of the other -- unless Hamilton is ninth and Verstappen 10th with the fastest lap -- takes the title.

That has also raised fears that the outcome could be decided by a collision between the two, as has happened notoriously in the past in showdowns where so much is at stake and one driver has everything to gain by taking out the other.

Verstappen's aggressive driving, his take-no-prisoners style, bad-tempered exchanges and high emotions show Red Bull and its Dutch youngster want to win the title fair and square.

"He's a hard racer but a fair racer, and I expect no different this weekend," team boss Christian Horner told the Times newspaper.

"Nobody wants to win this championship in a gravel trap or in a stewards' inquiry.

"They've been hard races. They've gone wheel-to-wheel. But I think, for all the fans, you want to see a fair and clean fight in this last round and may the best team and best driver win."

Mercedes' Era of Domination

Although the wheel-to-wheel duel between the 36-year-old Hamilton and his 24-year-old challenger has an epochal tone to it, the Briton's Mercedes team can continue its era of domination with an eighth successive constructors' crown.

It is 28 points ahead and Horner has admitted it will take a miracle to stop them.

"It's all or nothing for the season finale and that's amazing for the sport, amazing for the fans and amazing for all of us, too," commented Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

Verstappen won in Abu Dhabi last year, leading every lap from pole position, but the circuit has been shortened and modified since then in the hope of creating more overtaking opportunities.

Hamilton had also already won his seventh title and was recovering from contracting COVID-19 that forced him to miss the previous race in Bahrain.

This time the reigning champion should have the benefit of a newer engine than Verstappen and is also riding high after three race wins in a row.

The race will be a farewell for Red Bull's engine partner Honda, although they will continue to assemble the power units next year before the energy drink company takes over the intellectual property.

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas will be racing for Mercedes for the last time before moving to Alfa Romeo, with George Russell replacing the Finn and saying goodbye to Williams.

The lower placings will also be settled, with Ferrari set to secure third.

- Reuters

WHERE TO WATCH THE F1 ABU DHABI GP LIVE IN INDIA?

The Star Sports Network owns the official broadcasting rights for Formula 1 in India. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix can be watched live on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD from 6:30 PM IST. Fans can also access the live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app.