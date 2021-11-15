Home F1 Hamilton wins Brazilian Grand Prix, Verstappen second Lewis Hamilton won the Brazil Grand Prix on Sunday in one of his all-time great drives from 10th on the grid with championship leader Max Verstappen second. AFP Sao Paulo 15 November, 2021 00:27 IST Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after winning Brazil's Formula One Sao Paulo Grand Prix at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace. - AFP AFP Sao Paulo 15 November, 2021 00:27 IST Lewis Hamilton won the Brazil Grand Prix on Sunday in one of his all-time great drives from 10th on the grid with championship leader Max Verstappen second.With three races of the season remaining, Hamilton cut his Dutch rival's lead to 14 points.Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who started on pole, took third. Read more stories on F1. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :