It would be 'amazing' to see Alonso back in F1, says Gasly

Fernando Alonso returning to Formula One would be an "amazing" prospect, in the view of Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly.

A dramatic week in F1 was kicked off when Sebastian Vettel announced he will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season.

The Scuderia promptly replaced him with Carlos Sainz, whose McLaren seat will be filled by current Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo.

With Mercedes and Red Bull unlikely to move for Vettel, the Renault vacancy is seen as the German's best chance of remaining on the grid if he opts to remain in the sport.

But Alonso has emerged as another candidate for the seat if he can be tempted into a dramatic return.

The Spaniard won his two world championships with Renault in 2005 and 2006.

Now 38, Alonso has not raced in F1 since four unsuccessful years with McLaren ended in 2018, as the team struggled with their Honda engine.

Frenchman Gasly, who earned his first career podium in the penultimate race of the 2019 season in Brazil, is excited by the speculation over Alonso's possible comeback.

He feels a driver of that talent can only benefit F1's appeal and does not think a return is out of the question despite two seasons away.

Gasly told Stats Perform News: "I think with Fernando everything is possible.

"I think, why not? A world champion, it can only do good to Formula One to bring someone as talented as Fernando on the grid.

"I think it would be kind of amazing to see him back.

"Who knows what's going to happen? I think it is quite an exciting time for Formula One."

Since leaving F1, Alonso has remained active in motorsport, with appearances in the IndyCar Series, 24 Hours of Le Mans, FIA World Endurance Championship and SportsCar Championship.

He most recently competed in the 2020 Dakar Rally, finishing in 13th position.