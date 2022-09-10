F1

Italian Grand Prix Qualifying HIGHLIGHTS: Leclerc takes pole position

Live updates of the 2022 Italian Grand Prix qualifying session held at Monza on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 10 September, 2022 20:41 IST
 Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

 Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza. | Photo Credit: Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the 2022 Italian Grand Prix qualifying session held at Monza on Saturday

8:34 PM: With grid penalties coming into play, it will be George Russell of Mercedes starting on the front row alongside Leclerc.

8:31 PM: Leclerc gets the outright pole position with a fastest lap time of 1:20.161s. This is his eighth pole position for the season!

8:25 PM: With a little over five minutes to go, Carlos Sainz has set the fastest time in Q3 - 1:20.878s. However, as it stands, Leclerc currently second, will be on pole since Sainz has grid penalties and will start the race from the back.

8:20 PM: Here we go. Final session of qualifying is underway!

8:12 PM: Q2 over. Here are the drivers who are out

  • ⦿ Ocon
  • ⦿ Bottas
  • ⦿ De Vries
  • ⦿ Zhou
  • ⦿ Tsunoda

7:55 PM: Q2 underway!!

7:50 PM: Q1 over. Here are the drivers who are out

  • ⦿ Latifi
  • ⦿ Vettel
  • ⦿ Stroll
  • ⦿ Magnussen
  • ⦿ Schumacher
Nyck de Vries has gone quicker than Williams teammate Nicholas Latifi, by 0.020 seconds!

7:42 PM: Verstappen back on top again- timing of 1.20.922

7:38 PM: Leclerc overtakes Verstappen in terms of fastest lap. His timing is 1:21:280.

7:36 PM- Verstappen sets fastest time of 1:22:023

7:30 PM- We are underway with the Italian Grand Prix qualifying!!

  • ⦿ Q1 has begun- An important day for Williams’ Nyck de Vries, who is stepping in for Alex Albon today, in his first qualifying session in F1.
  • ⦿ Lance Stroll of Aston Martin is the first driver out on the track

7:20 PM- Final Summary before Qualifying begins

  • ⦿ Max Verstappen finished fastest in final practice for the Italian Grand Prix. He beat Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 0.347 seconds. Verstappen is among nine drivers who will receive grid sanctions for Sunday’s race at Monza.
  • ⦿ Sergio Perez, who finished third Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, who was fourth, will also be docked places for changing engine parts.
  • ⦿ Lewis Hamilton will start towards the back on Sunday for taking on his fourth power unit of the season – one more than he is allowed.
Italian Grand Prix Qualifying: Grid drops in full!
5 places:
Max Verstappen
Esteban Ocon
10 places:
Sergio Perez
15 places:
Kevin Magnussen
Mick Schumacher
Back of grid:
Carlos Sainz
Lewis Hamilton
Yuki Tsunoda

Italian Grand Prix Qualifying: FP3 complete

The chequered flag is waved which signals the end of the third practice. No change at the top.

  • ⦿ Max Verstappen goes fastest for Red Bull, followed by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez completing the top-three.
  • ⦿ 4-10: Sainz, Alonso, Norris, Russell, Tsunoda, Ocon, Hamilton.
When and where to watch the 2022 Formula One Italian Grand Prix Qualifying session?
The 2022 Formula One Italian Grand Prix Qualifying session will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and streamed live on Disney+Hotstar from 7:30PM IST on Saturday.

