Italian Grand Prix Qualifying HIGHLIGHTS: Leclerc takes pole position

8:34 PM: With grid penalties coming into play, it will be George Russell of Mercedes starting on the front row alongside Leclerc.

8:31 PM: Leclerc gets the outright pole position with a fastest lap time of 1:20.161s. This is his eighth pole position for the season!

8:25 PM: With a little over five minutes to go, Carlos Sainz has set the fastest time in Q3 - 1:20.878s. However, as it stands, Leclerc currently second, will be on pole since Sainz has grid penalties and will start the race from the back.

8:20 PM: Here we go. Final session of qualifying is underway!

8:12 PM: Q2 over. Here are the drivers who are out

7:55 PM: Q2 underway!!

7:50 PM: Q1 over. Here are the drivers who are out

In case you missed it Nyck de Vries has gone quicker than Williams teammate Nicholas Latifi, by 0.020 seconds!

7:42 PM: Verstappen back on top again- timing of 1.20.922

7:38 PM: Leclerc overtakes Verstappen in terms of fastest lap. His timing is 1:21:280.

7:36 PM- Verstappen sets fastest time of 1:22:023

7:30 PM- We are underway with the Italian Grand Prix qualifying!!

⦿ Q1 has begun- An important day for Williams’ Nyck de Vries, who is stepping in for Alex Albon today, in his first qualifying session in F1.

7:20 PM- Final Summary before Qualifying begins

⦿ Max Verstappen finished fastest in final practice for the Italian Grand Prix. He beat Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 0.347 seconds. Verstappen is among nine drivers who will receive grid sanctions for Sunday’s race at Monza.

Italian Grand Prix Qualifying: Grid drops in full! 5 places: Max Verstappen Esteban Ocon 10 places: Sergio Perez 15 places: Kevin Magnussen Mick Schumacher Back of grid: Carlos Sainz Lewis Hamilton Yuki Tsunoda

Italian Grand Prix Qualifying: FP3 complete

The chequered flag is waved which signals the end of the third practice. No change at the top.

⦿ Max Verstappen goes fastest for Red Bull, followed by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez completing the top-three.

