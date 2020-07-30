Home F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza to run without spectators The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the organisers to host the GP at Monza, a highlight of the calendar for Ferrari fans, without spectators. Reuters 30 July, 2020 10:26 IST Ferrari is languishing fifth this season in the standings. - REUTERS Reuters 30 July, 2020 10:26 IST This year’s Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Monza, a highlight of the calendar for diehard Ferrari fans, will be held without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday.The Italian Grand Prix website (www.monzanet.it) said tickets would be fully refunded.“The 2020 edition of the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza from 4-6 September will be held behind closed doors, that is without spectators,” it added.ALSO READ | F1 scraps all four American racesThe blow is likely to be lessened, however, by Italy being handed three races this season for the first time - the others being at Imola and Ferrari-owned Mugello, neither racetrack far from the team’s Maranello factory.Ferrari is also struggling this year, languishing fifth in the standings.The first three races of the season that started this month in Austria have been held behind closed doors, with Britain’s Silverstone hosting two more without spectators this weekend and next.ALSO READ | Ferrari restructures F1 technical departmentThe Italian and British Grands Prix are the only races to have appeared on every calendar since the world championship started in 1950.Monza, a temple to all things Ferrari, usually provides one of the sport’s great atmospheres with the start-finish straight a sea of red after the race as fans flood the track to get close to the overhead podium.Last year’s race was won by Ferrari’s young Monegasque Charles Leclerc.Formula One is hoping to have spectators at other races in September and beyond, with tickets on sale for the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos