Formula 1: Max Verstappen completes Japanese GP practice sweep

Verstappen, who was fastest in both Friday sessions as he bounced back from defeat in Singapore last Sunday, lapped the Suzuka circuit with a best time of one minute 30.267 seconds on the soft tyres.

Published : Sep 23, 2023 11:01 IST , SUZUKA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan.
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan. | Photo Credit: MARK THOMPSON/Getty Images
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan. | Photo Credit: MARK THOMPSON/Getty Images

Red Bull’s Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen completed a sweep of Japanese Grand Prix practice on Saturday with McLaren closest on the timesheets and emerging as the main challengers.

The Dutch 25-year-old, who was fastest in both Friday sessions as he bounced back from defeat in Singapore last Sunday, lapped the Suzuka circuit with a best time of one minute 30.267 seconds on the soft tyres.

RELATED | Horner hails Verstappen’s ‘maturity’ after Singapore setback

McLaren’s Lando Norris was second-fastest, 0.240 off the pace, in the final session before qualifying with Australian team mate Oscar Piastri third.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez was fourth-fastest and a further half a second behind.

Verstappen, who won in Japan from pole position last year, leads Perez by 151 points after 15 of 22 rounds and could wrap up his third title as early as the next race in Qatar.

Red Bull, unbeaten until Singapore ended Verstappen’s record run of 10 wins in a row and the team’s streak of 15 successive victories dating back to last year, are set to retain their constructors’ title at Suzuka.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who looked Red Bull’s closest challengers on Friday, were fifth and sixth, with the Mercedes pairing of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell seventh and eighth.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso was ninth fastest with Alfa Romeo’s Guanyu Zhou 10th. 

Max Verstappen /

Japanese Grand Prix /

Red Bull Racing

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
More on F1

  1. Formula 1: Max Verstappen completes Japanese GP practice sweep
    Reuters
  2. Injured Ricciardo’s return still “a while away”, but will be back for 2024 says AlphaTauri
    Reuters
  3. George Russell expects Red Bull to ‘get back to winning ways’ in Japan
    AFP
  4. F1: Oscar Piastri extends Mclaren contract to 2026
    Reuters
  5. Singapore GP: Lawson takes his first points in F1 and wants more
    Reuters
