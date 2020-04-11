Jarno Trulli sees no problem if Hamilton joins Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari would not present any problems for the driver or team, according to Jarno Trulli.

Ex-Formula One driver Trulli, a veteran of 256 grands prix, believes Mercedes' desperation not to let the six-time world champion leave represents the biggest obstacle to any switch.

Hamilton was heavily linked with a move to Ferrari towards the end of the 2019 season after he cruised to his latest drivers' championship.

He is yet to sign an extension to his Mercedes contract, which expires after 2020, even though both parties have indicated an increasing willingness to get a deal done.

"Hamilton is the best driver so I would not see any problem to see him in Ferrari," Trulli said to Stats Perform.

"For sure Mercedes is not very keen to let him go.

"He is an emblematic figure at Mercedes and won so much with the team, so it would be such a pity to let go of a driver who has been there for many years. But everything can happen."

READ: Formula E - The cleaner side of racing with less air pollution

At Ferrari, Charles Leclerc is under contract for the next four years after being handed an extension following a tremendous first year with the team.

The Monegasque had two race victories and seven pole positions to finish as the lead Ferrari driver, piling the pressure on four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, whose future with the team is now under scrutiny.

Following tension between the two drivers at times last season, Trulli was asked about their relationship.

"It is difficult to say, however Leclerc has already demonstrated before joining Ferrari to be a good driver and to deserve this seat," he said.

"On the other side Vettel must face a competitive driver and it is not easy to have such competition in your team.

"This puts you under pressure and in a team like Ferrari, the interest of the team is more important than the driver's one. It is a very delicate balance you must operate within."