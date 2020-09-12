Home F1 Lando Norris lifted by the return of F1 fans in COVID-hit season Lando Norris said hearing the fans made the racing "more special and enjoyable and entertaining and is happy to have them back for the Tuscan GP. Reuters 12 September, 2020 14:44 IST Lando Norris said that the fans who made a big difference after racing in front of empty grandstands at usually-packed circuits like Silverstone and Monza. - Getty Images Reuters 12 September, 2020 14:44 IST McLaren's Lando Norris crashed in practice for the Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello on Friday but his spirits were lifted by Formula One allowing fans back into the grandstands for the first time in a COVID-19 ravaged season.The Ferrari-owned track in central Italy is celebrating glamour team Ferrari's 1,000th world championship grand prix this weekend with 2,880 paying fans allowed to attend on every day.Norris said the lucky few had made a big difference after racing in front of empty grandstands at usually-packed circuits like Silverstone and Monza. The last eight races have all been behind closed doors."I think its only about 3,000 but you notice it straight away," the Briton told Reuters."We're in the garage, sitting in the car and you see the fans waving the flags in the grandstand opposite."I had my crash earlier in front of the grandstand and they were cheering. I don't know if they were cheering for my crash or just cheering for me. But you are hearing them shouting and some of the horns, and they're waving."It just feels so much nicer, so much more normal and cool and the atmosphere is coming back slightly."Norris, whose popularity has soared after racing online during the lockdown when the championship was delayed by the pandemic, said hearing the fans made the racing "more special and enjoyable and entertaining."It means a lot more I think to the drivers," he said.Russia, next up after Mugello, is planning concerts, fanzones and entertainment for their grand prix in Sochi and selling tickets with talk of a crowd of up to 30,000.Turkish GP organisers, with a race outside Istanbul on Nov. 15, have talked of hosting up to 100,000 fans -- if conditions allow. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos