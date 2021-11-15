Hamilton in trouble with stewards over safety belt breach

Formula One stewards summoned a Mercedes team representative on Sunday after Sao Paulo Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton allegedly broke the rules regarding the use of safety belts.

The sporting code states that drivers "must be properly restrained in their seat by safety belts... at all times during a competition when it is mobile on a circuit, pit lane, special stage or competition course."

Hamilton wins Brazilian Grand Prix, Verstappen second

Hamilton slowed after winning the race at Interlagos to wave at the crowd and collect a Brazilian flag.

Sky Sports television showed freeze-frame footage indicating Hamilton had loosened his belt to get enough arm movement to reach over for the flag.

"We are going to the stewards because Lewis has undone his belts on the last lap," said team boss Toto Wolff.