How Max Verstappen can seal the F1 Drivers Championship at the Qatar Grand Prix

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen could become the first F1 driver in four decades to win the Driver’s Championship on a Saturday.
The two-time World Champion is touching distance away from his third title and needs just three points in the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Race on Saturday.
Verstappen’s win in the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka took his tally to 400 points this season, well ahead of teammate Sergio Perez.
Mexican driver Perez has 177 points to make up to Verstappen with only 180 points available in the remaining Grand Prix races of the season.
If Perez wins the Qatar Sprint Race, a sixth-place finish will be enough for Verstappen to seal his third title on the trot.
Red Bull had already sealed the 2023 Constructors Championship title at the Japanese Grand Prix, accumulating 623 points this season.
This was Redbull Racing’s sixth constructor title in history and second in a row after beating Ferrari to the crown in 2022.
Barring an extreme incident, the Qatar Grand Prix will witness the crowning of a three-time World Champion, a feat only 11 drivers have achieved in the past.