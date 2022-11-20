Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen clinched his second Formula One world championship title in 2022 in the most dominant fashion.

The 25-year-old Verstappen sealed the title with four races remaining when he won the Japanese Grand Prix on October 9.

Verstappen holds the record for being the youngest points-scorer and youngest race winner in F1. However, during his title-winning run in 2022, Verstappen, son of former F1 driver Jos, set two new records.

Most race wins in a single season - 15

Verstappen’s win from pole position at the Mexico City Grand Prix on October 31 was his 14th of the season, a new F1 record. The previous record of 13 race victories in a season was jointly held by seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher (2004 season) and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel (2013 season).

Verstappen added one more race win to the tally at the season finale in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Interestingly, his achievement comes in Vettel’s final season in the sport.

Most points in a single season - 454

Verstappen also set a new record for scoring the most points in a single season - 454. Previously, the record was held by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton who had amassed 413 points during his championship-winning season in 2019.