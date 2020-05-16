Home F1 McLaren boss Brown: No bad blood in Sainz move to Ferrari Carlos Sainz will move to Ferrari after the 2020 F1 season, with McLaren's Zak Brown saying the switch was handled amicably. Nicholas McGee 16 May, 2020 17:39 IST Carlos Sainz. - Getty Images Nicholas McGee 16 May, 2020 17:39 IST McLaren boss Zak Brown insists there was no bad blood between the team and Carlos Sainz over his switch to Ferrari.Sainz's move to the Scuderia was announced on Thursday, the Spaniard set to replace Sebastian Vettel after it was confirmed the German will leave Ferrari at the end of 2020.Daniel Ricciardo will leave Renault to take Sainz's seat with McLaren.While there has been some animosity over Vettel and Ricciardo's respective exits, there was no tension between McLaren and Sainz, says Brown, as he gave the team advance notice of Ferrari's interest.READ | Vettel would be a 'big loss' for Formula One, says Gasly "Carlos and I spoke about it, so it wasn't hearing stuff through the grapevine," Brown told Sky F1. "I think how the majority of these driver movements happen is everyone is sneaking around the back of the motorhome, trying to have secret dates."I think McLaren has a bit of a different philosophy on our relationships with our people, including our drivers."It was a conversation that Carlos had with [team principal] Andreas [Seidl] and I over the winter. We actually had to give him permission to go speak with Ferrari, and we gave him that permission, so it was very above board."I think you can see by the way we are eventually going to part that we are very much going to race together this year."I think it's great to see that drivers and teams can separate and there not be animosity, because I think that if you look at some of the other movements, it looks like unfortunately there's some bad blood. And yet those people still need to race together this year. I'm quite proud of how we've all handled it." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos