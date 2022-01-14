Home F1 Krack appointed Aston Martin F1 team principal Mike Krack joins from BMW, where he led the German manufacturer's global motorsport division has worked previously in Formula One with Swiss-based Sauber. Reuters LONDON 14 January, 2022 18:18 IST Aston Martin announced on Friday the appointment of Mike Krack as principal of the Formula One team following the departure of Otmar Szafnauer. (Representative Image) - Getty Images Reuters LONDON 14 January, 2022 18:18 IST Aston Martin announced on Friday the appointment of Mike Krack as principal of the Formula One team following the departure of Otmar Szafnauer.Krack joins from BMW, where he led the German manufacturer's global motorsport division. He has worked previously in Formula One with Swiss-based Sauber. Read more stories on F1. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :