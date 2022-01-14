F1

Krack appointed Aston Martin F1 team principal

Mike Krack joins from BMW, where he led the German manufacturer's global motorsport division has worked previously in Formula One with Swiss-based Sauber.

LONDON 14 January, 2022 18:18 IST

Aston Martin announced on Friday the appointment of Mike Krack as principal of the Formula One team following the departure of Otmar Szafnauer.

Aston Martin announced on Friday the appointment of Mike Krack as principal of the Formula One team following the departure of Otmar Szafnauer.

Krack joins from BMW, where he led the German manufacturer's global motorsport division. He has worked previously in Formula One with Swiss-based Sauber.

