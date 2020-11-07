Home F1 No fans at F1 races in Bahrain but health workers invited A small number of grandstand seats will be allocated for health workers and their families who have helped to fight the pandemic. AP SAKHIR, Bahrain 07 November, 2020 19:41 IST The Sakhir Grand Prix will be a dusk-till-dark race and will feature 87 laps around the outer circuit. - GETTY IMAGES AP SAKHIR, Bahrain 07 November, 2020 19:41 IST The two Formula One races in Bahrain will be held predominantly without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic, race organizers said Saturday.A small number of grandstand seats will be allocated for health workers and their families who have helped to fight the pandemic."This decision has been made as a result of the current status of the global COVID-19 pandemic, following extensive discussions between the Circuit and the Government of Bahrain,” organizers said in a statement. “The Kingdom remains focused on protecting the health of citizens and residents, maintaining one of the highest rates of testing per capita of anywhere in the world.” Formula One's support series revise schedules to cut costs The Bahrain GP will be held November 29 on the usual 5.4-kilometer (3.3-mile) Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.But the second race on December 6 will be called the Sakhir GP and takes place on the circuit’s smaller 3.5-kilometer (2.2-mile) outer track. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos