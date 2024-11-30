 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Estonia’s Aron replaces Doohan as Alpine F1 reserve

Estonian Paul Aron replaces Australian Jack Doohan, who will move up to a race seat following the departure of Esteban Ocon to Haas at the end of the year.

Published : Nov 30, 2024 16:15 IST , DOHA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Paul Aron of Estonia in action.
Paul Aron of Estonia in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Paul Aron of Estonia in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Twenty-year-old Estonian Paul Aron will be Alpine’s reserve driver next season, the Renault-owned Formula One team said on Saturday.

The Hitech Formula Two driver replaces Australian Jack Doohan, who will move up to a race seat following the departure of Esteban Ocon to Haas at the end of the year.

Aron is currently fourth in the F2 championship and still in the title reckoning.

“There is a generational shift in Formula One at the moment, as we see with many young drivers coming into the sport and making an impact,” said Alpine’s executive advisor Flavio Briatore.

“We believe Paul is one of the best talents and we look forward to developing him into an F1 driver.” 

Related Topics

Alpine F1

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan Live Score, U19 Asia Cup 2024: IND loses fourth wicket as captain Amaan falls in 282 chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Estonia’s Aron replaces Doohan as Alpine F1 reserve
    Reuters
  3. D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship, Game 5: Gukesh vs Ding slow burner heads to midgame
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘India unlikely to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy’: MEA spokesperson Jaiswal
    PTI
  5. SA vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 4: Chandimal holds one end, South Africa four wickets away from win at Lunch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Estonia’s Aron replaces Doohan as Alpine F1 reserve
    Reuters
  2. F1: Tsunoda ready for a bigger and faster team, says RB boss
    Reuters
  3. Qatar Grand Prix 2024: Norris takes pole, Verstappen sixth for sprint; McLaren leads championship
    Reuters
  4. Qatar Grand Prix 2024: F1 focus shifts to Lusail as McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull fight for constructors’ title
    AP
  5. Audi’s deal with Qatar deepens Formula One’s Gulf ties
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan Live Score, U19 Asia Cup 2024: IND loses fourth wicket as captain Amaan falls in 282 chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Estonia’s Aron replaces Doohan as Alpine F1 reserve
    Reuters
  3. D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship, Game 5: Gukesh vs Ding slow burner heads to midgame
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘India unlikely to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy’: MEA spokesperson Jaiswal
    PTI
  5. SA vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 4: Chandimal holds one end, South Africa four wickets away from win at Lunch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment