Estonia’s Aron replaces Doohan as Alpine F1 reserve

Twenty-year-old Estonian Paul Aron will be Alpine’s reserve driver next season, the Renault-owned Formula One team said on Saturday.

The Hitech Formula Two driver replaces Australian Jack Doohan, who will move up to a race seat following the departure of Esteban Ocon to Haas at the end of the year.

Aron is currently fourth in the F2 championship and still in the title reckoning.

“There is a generational shift in Formula One at the moment, as we see with many young drivers coming into the sport and making an impact,” said Alpine’s executive advisor Flavio Briatore.

“We believe Paul is one of the best talents and we look forward to developing him into an F1 driver.”