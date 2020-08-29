Formula One: Racing Point presses on with appeal

Formula One team Racing Point plans to press on with its appeal against a steward's decision against it in a row over copied parts, team principal Otmar Szafnauer said.

“We are definitely continuing,” the American said at the Belgian Grand Prix.

“As you know, Formula One is all about exploiting the rules to the edge. That's what we did. We believe we were within the rules.”

Racing Point was fined 400,000 euros and docked 15 championship points after rival Renault protested about the brake ducts on the team's car, a visual copy of the 2019 championship-winning machine fielded by Mercedes which provides the team with its engine and gearbox.

It was allowed to continue racing with it, however, triggering appeals from rival teams Renault, Williams, McLaren and Ferrari.

Racing Point appealed against the decision, with owner Lawrence Stroll issuing a strongly worded statement in his team's defence.

Renault withdrew its appeal this week, joining McLaren and Williams who had already done the same earlier this month.

Ferrari has not taken back its appeal and the matter is set to go before the FIAs International Court of Appeal.

“I think Renault have said all along what they really wanted was clarity on the rules going forward,” said Szafnauer, whose team is third in the overall standings behind leader Mercedes and Red Bull.

“Its good that they did exactly what they said they were going to do.

“They said they just really wanted clarity and nothing else and now that they have it, they dropped their appeal.”