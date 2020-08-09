Home F1 Racing Point owner Lawrence Stroll slams ‘unsporting’ rivals Ferrari, McLaren, Renault and Williams are intending to appeal a stewards' decision to fine Racing Point 400,000 euros ($471,440) and dock them 15 points in a row over copied parts. Reuters SILVERSTONE 09 August, 2020 18:36 IST Owner of Racing Point Lawrence Stroll has issued a statement expressing anger at the accusations of cheating. - Getty Images Reuters SILVERSTONE 09 August, 2020 18:36 IST Racing Point owner Lawrence Stroll angrily accused Formula One rivals of 'unsporting behaviour' on Sunday and rejected suggestions his team had cheated in designing a car based on last year's title-winning Mercedes.Ferrari, McLaren, Renault and Williams are intending to appeal a stewards' decision to fine Racing Point 400,000 euros ($471,440) and dock them 15 points in a row over copied parts.Racing Point, which employs 500 people at its Silverstone factory, says it broke no rules and is also considering an appeal.READ| British GP: Drama unfolds in the dying moments “I do not often speak publicly, however I am extremely angry at any suggestion we have been underhand or have cheated — particularly those comments coming from our competitors,” said Stroll, who is also executive chairman of British sportscar maker Aston Martin, in a statement.“I have never cheated at anything in my life. These accusations are completely unacceptable and not true. My integrity — and that of my team — are beyond question.” — Lawrence Stroll“I have never cheated at anything in my life. These accusations are completely unacceptable and not true. My integrity -- and that of my team -- are beyond question.”Racing Point's car has been dubbed the 'Pink Mercedes' because of its similarity to the 2019 Mercedes.The two teams have a close relationship, with Mercedes providing its engines and gearboxes.Williams also uses Mercedes engines, as will McLaren next year, but both are independent constructors who risk losing out if smaller outfits can run competitive 'cloned' cars.“I am appalled by the way Renault, McLaren, Ferrari and Williams have taken this opportunity to appeal, and in doing so attempted to detract from our performances,” said Stroll.ALSO READ| Racing Point docked 15 championship points for copying Mercedes design “They are dragging our name through the mud and I will not stand by nor accept this.“My team has worked tirelessly to deliver the competitive car we have on the grid. I am truly upset to see the poor sportsmanship of our competitors.”Stroll said he would take 'all necessary actions' to prove the team's innocence. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos