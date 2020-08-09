Racing Point owner Lawrence Stroll slams ‘unsporting’ rivals

Racing Point owner Lawrence Stroll angrily accused Formula One rivals of 'unsporting behaviour' on Sunday and rejected suggestions his team had cheated in designing a car based on last year's title-winning Mercedes.

Ferrari, McLaren, Renault and Williams are intending to appeal a stewards' decision to fine Racing Point 400,000 euros ($471,440) and dock them 15 points in a row over copied parts.

Racing Point, which employs 500 people at its Silverstone factory, says it broke no rules and is also considering an appeal.

READ| British GP: Drama unfolds in the dying moments

“I do not often speak publicly, however I am extremely angry at any suggestion we have been underhand or have cheated — particularly those comments coming from our competitors,” said Stroll, who is also executive chairman of British sportscar maker Aston Martin, in a statement.

“I have never cheated at anything in my life. These accusations are completely unacceptable and not true. My integrity — and that of my team — are beyond question.” — Lawrence Stroll

“I have never cheated at anything in my life. These accusations are completely unacceptable and not true. My integrity -- and that of my team -- are beyond question.”

Racing Point's car has been dubbed the 'Pink Mercedes' because of its similarity to the 2019 Mercedes.

The two teams have a close relationship, with Mercedes providing its engines and gearboxes.

Williams also uses Mercedes engines, as will McLaren next year, but both are independent constructors who risk losing out if smaller outfits can run competitive 'cloned' cars.

“I am appalled by the way Renault, McLaren, Ferrari and Williams have taken this opportunity to appeal, and in doing so attempted to detract from our performances,” said Stroll.

ALSO READ| Racing Point docked 15 championship points for copying Mercedes design

“They are dragging our name through the mud and I will not stand by nor accept this.

“My team has worked tirelessly to deliver the competitive car we have on the grid. I am truly upset to see the poor sportsmanship of our competitors.”

Stroll said he would take 'all necessary actions' to prove the team's innocence.