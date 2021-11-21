Red Bull team boss Horner summoned to F1 stewards

Formula One stewards summoned Red Bull team boss Christian Horner after the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday for an alleged breach of the governing FIA's international sporting code.

The summons cited articles 12.2.1 (f) and 12.2.1 (k) without providing further details.

The first article covers "any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officers, and more generally on the interest of motor sport and on the values defended by the FIA".

The second relates to any misconduct towards licence-holders, officials, officers or member of the staff of the FIA, the organiser or promoter, competitors or doping control officials.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished second in the race behind Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, who cut the Dutch driver's overall lead to eight points.

Verstappen was handed a five-place grid penalty on Sunday morning for failing to respect yellow warning flags in qualifying.

Red Bull is now five points behind Mercedes in the constructors' standings.

Horner and his Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff have been engaged in verbal sparring for much of the season.