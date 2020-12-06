Romain Grosjean to miss Abu Dhabi GP, set to fly back home for treatment

Formula One driver Romain Grosjean will miss the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next Sunday as the the Haas driver will be flying back home to Switzerland to complete his treatment on the burns he suffered from his fireball crash during the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The French-Swiss national would have raced his final race for the team at the Yas Marina circuit next week had it not been for the crash.

The team's reserve Pietro Fittipaldi, who is standing in for Grosjean for this weekend’s Sakhir GP, will once again take the wheel alongside team mate Kevin Magnussen at Yas Marina.

“It is with great sadness that I will not be able to do my final race in Abu Dhabi and be with the team there,” said Grosjean in a video.

“We’ve tried as much as we could with the doctor to recover and to repair my hand, but the risk of racing is too big for my recovery and my health.

“So, the decision was made that I’m not going to race. It’s one of the hardest decisions of my life, but it’s obviously one of the wisest. I will miss the team, but I will be supporting them as ever."

