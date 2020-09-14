Home F1 Hamilton says safety car restarts putting drivers at risk The Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello was stopped twice due to crashes, the first time after a four-car pile-up when backmarkers accelerated too soon. Reuters LONDON 14 September, 2020 17:08 IST The safety car leads Valtteri Bottas during the Tuscan Grand Prix at the Mugello Circuit. - Getty Images Reuters LONDON 14 September, 2020 17:08 IST Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has called for a rethink on how races are restarted behind the safety car because he fears drivers are being put at risk.Sunday's Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello was stopped twice due to crashes, the first time after a four-car pile-up when backmarkers accelerated too soon.Valtteri Bottas had been leading for Mercedes and controlling the pace, backing the pack up and delaying his getaway for maximum effect.READ | Ferrari celebrates 1,000th race with pride, pain and a Schumacher Hamilton, who took his 90th career win at the Italian circuit, told reporters the safety car lights were being turned off, effectively handing over control to the race leader, later and later.“They're obviously trying to make it more exciting but ultimately today you've seen they've put people at risk, so perhaps they need to rethink that,” said Hamilton, who felt Sunday was “a little bit over the limit.”Red Bull's Alex Albon agreed it had been dangerous.“I think tracks like this are always going to be difficult as well, with long straights but definitely something could have been done better,” he added. Onboard with @Carlossainz55 for *that* dramatic crash after the restart at Mugello #TuscanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/erYwe3NGvZ— Formula 1 (@F1) September 13, 2020 Ferrari-owned Mugello was being used for the first time as a grand prix venue.Bottas said Mercedes had expressed some concern before the race, but to no effect.“They said basically they're going to keep doing it because it's better for the show. I think that was the reply,” added the Finn.Asked whether safety was being compromised for the show, Hamilton said he did not want to overstep the mark.READ | F1 should not try and engineer freak results, says Wolff “They definitely need to take into account the safety aspect because today wasnt particularly safe with the restart,” declared the Briton.Race director Michael Masi said there was no need for a review of safety car re-starts.“From an FIA perspective, safety is paramount. Full stop,” he added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos