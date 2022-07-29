Five feats from Vettel’s F1 career

Sebastian Vettel’s retirement at the end of the 2022 season will bring the curtain down on a glittering Formula 1 career. The German’s achievements make for a remarkable highlights reel. Here are five fascinating feats he has achieved on the track so far.

Young gun

Vettel became the youngest to win an F1 race in 2007 at the Italian Grand Prix. He was 21 years and 73 days old and in the driver’s seat for Torro Rosso. Vettel overtook Fernando Alonso, who had two world titles then, to clinch the record.

Vettel lost this ‘youngest to win’ crown to Max Verstappen in 2016. Verstappen was 18 when he won the Spanish Grand Prix. Vettel, however, remains the youngest F1 driver to secure a pole position, a record he set en route to his maiden F1 win in the Italian Grand Prix.

Also Read Vettel, a great who promised greater

Creating history

After coming close to the F1 title in 2009, Vettel clinched it in dramatic fashion in 2010 in the final race of the season. At 23 years and 135 days, Vettel became the youngest F1 champion after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He took the record from Lewis Hamilton, who was 23 years and 300 days old when he won the title in 2008. Heading into the final race of the 2010 season, Vettel trailed Alonso by 15 points. The German won the race from pole and overcame the deficit as the Spaniard slipped to seventh.

Pole dominance

Vettel dominated the 2011 season on the way to his second F1 title. He set the record for most pole positions in a season, registering 15. Vettel’s feat surpassed Nigel Mansell’s 14 poles from the 1992 season.

Hot streak

In 2013, the Red Bull racer’s mastery over his craft reached its zenith when he won nine successive races. The streak, which started at the Belgian Grand Prix and ended at Brazil’s Interlagos, sealed his fourth consecutive title. The 9-race winning spree put Vettel ahead of his childhood hero, Michael Schumacher, and Alberto Ascari. Schumacher and Ascari had seven back-to-back race wins.

Grand Slam back-to-back

2013 was also the season Vettel became the first to complete two successive Grand Slams — in Singapore and Korea. At this point, he is still the only F1 driver to do so. A Grand Slam in an F1 race refers to a driver securing the pole, winning the race, clinching the fastest lap, and leading every single lap.